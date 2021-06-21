Arnab Goswami Takes On Fabricators Of Lies Against Republic; Thanks People For Their Love

The 2-month wait for Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's return on Republic TV came to an end on Monday as he roared once again on India's most loved news Network. Upon his return, Arnab made an assurance to the millions of Indians who make Republic the most-watched, and took on those who had so maliciously campaigned against it since October 2020.

'You can imprison the body but not the spirit': Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

"My dear viewers the last one year has been tough but let me share the good news. It has made me tougher here at Republic. Viewers you will understand every word what I say, you can imprison the body but you cannot imprison the spirit. You know all the lies that were fabricated against us, against me, against this network and you also know what happened, "Arnab said on The Debate.

"You know today that those same fabricators are facing murder and extortion charges. Now, all of them have had their masks taken off and you also know viewers that nobody cares about their lies anymore. In fact, the more they lie the more they conspire with more strength millions of Indians stand behind Republic. While they sit behind their cubby holes of negativity, your network Republic with your blessings launched in Bangla on 7th March this year," added Arnab.

#ArnabIsBack | They fear you; and nothing and nobody else but you has taken Republic today to 300 million Indians every week in the last year: Arnab Goswami https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/1PW8vSh7em — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2021

Arnab expresses gratitude to the people of India for their love for R.

Arnab Goswami also expressed his gratitude to viewers for their unending love for the Republic Media Network and for standing firm in its support. 'Today I can share with you what I feel. I feel that our destiny is written, the more they attack, the more the Republic Media Network will shine, that is our destiny. A destiny written with our hard work and a destiny made stronger with your love and blessings."

"That is why when in October 2020 these Lutyens conspirators thought if they all come together they could shut down Republic," he continued, adding, "They thought they would shut your network. They actually thought so but you stood behind us. You gave us strength and - you - that is what they fear, they fear you and nothing else and nobody else but you. You have taken Republic to 300 million Indians in terms of viewership every week in the last one year. Nobody else but you responded to the acid attack on me with overwhelming amount of love," he added.