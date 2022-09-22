Arnab Goswami Takes On Lutyens Media As Final TRP Report Exposes Their Hypocrisy

As the final TRP report exposed the media hypocrisy, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday interacted with his viewers on his Facebook page and exposed the Lutyens media.

"I appeal to Lutyens media to show the full TRP report. Tell me, viewers, should they not show the full TRP report? Should they try to edit out the truth? Can they edit the truth?" Arnab asked.

Arnab's response comes after Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet said that "no evidence" has been found against Republic TV and Republic Bharat in the alleged TRP rigging case, PTI reported.

In fact, multiple media reports have stated that India Today has found a mention in the TRP case. One more channel's name has emerged in the ED's chargesheet

ED said that household panels were paid to watch these select television channels. As per reports, the ED claimed it has come across leads that certain households were watching India Today and another channel “in lieu of cash from RMs (Regional Managers)". So far, there has been no public statement or response from India Today and other channels about reports of the ED investigation against them in the TRP case.

'You cannot break Republic,' says Arnab

Calling out the conspiracy, Arnab said that Republic will become bigger because of its will and support from the people of the country.