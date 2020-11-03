Arnab Goswami Takes On Mumbai Police's Hawala Charge, Shows Republic's Week 1 Ratings

Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim that Republic Media Network carried out hawala operations, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

In the first week of its launch, Republic TV garnered more than 51% of the viewership among the English news channels in the country. In comparison to this, Times Now, IBN, NDTV, NewsX and India Today secured only 24.6%, 6.6%, 6.9%, 1.8% and 8.2% respectively of the market share. Arnab maintained that this consistent viewership cannot be earned on the basis of the Hawala network as alleged by the Mumbai Police.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami remarked, "Viewers if you come to my office, you will see this frame. Please see this, viewers. This is the first week of ratings of Republic when it launched because everyone told us that we will fail. This is Republic English- 51.9%, Times Now-24.6%, IBN-6.6%, India Today-8.2%, NewsX-1.8%. I had framed this as a gift to me and it tells me today that we live on the blessings of the people of India. This cannot be earned through the hawala network. This is all that I have earned in life."

Earlier in the day, Arnab termed the Mumbai Police's latest charge as the "greatest absurdity". He made it clear that the Mumbai Police had failed to prove that Republic Media Network paid a single rupee for TRP manipulation despite having all its accounts and ledgers. Attributing the multiple U-turns of the police to the collapse of the fake TRP case, Arnab exuded confidence in getting justice from the courts.

Here is Arnab Goswami's statement on Mumbai Police's hawala charge:

"Today, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant has called me the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai, and the Times of India has enthusiastically carried this news.

First, the Mumbai Police led by Param Bir Singh said I was paying Rs. 400/- to become the number 1 news channel. Then, the Mumbai Police said I was paid Rs. 32 lakhs to become the number 1 channel. This too, was proven wrong with statements and documents. Now, they are saying I am carrying out hawala operations, and my hawala operations have made us the number 1 news network. This is the greatest absurdity. According to the Mumbai Police, I carried out hawala operations in 2017 for my Hindi channel Republic Bharat. Firstly, Republic Bharat did not exist in 2017. It was launched in 2019. Secondly, this charge proves that despite having all my accounts and ledgers, the Mumbai Police has been unable to prove a single rupee paid by Republic Media Network for TRP manipulation.

If I am indeed one of Mumbai's biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately.

The courts of the country are watching this absurdity and the planting of falsehoods despite their observations cautioning the Mumbai Police from such unprofessionalism. The multiple u-turns of the Mumbai Police show that it is floundering as the fake case has collapsed. The Mumbai Police has tried to blackmail and coerce random people into naming Republic. The CBI now has a copy of the tape of their witness coercion.

This witch-hunt will end soon because more and more people have seen through Param Bir Singh’s tactics. I am absolutely certain that we will get justice from the courts."

