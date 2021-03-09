Arnab Goswami Types Up Personal Note For Viewers & Users On The All-new Republic World

Hi everyone!

Today we are presenting to you the all-new Republicworld.com that will give you an all-new user experience.

Now you can customise your news feed everytime you hit Republic World. So we will follow your news tracking and give you control of the news that interests you, from the best news stories on the site.

The design is world class. It's fresh, energetic and young. The UX is the best in the genre, the fonts are clean and the key stories are highlighted in capsules that make it easy for you to navigate through the variety and scale of news that our digital team pushes out everyday.

Don't miss my playlist that I update on a daily basis. My playlist is basically my curation of the best on-air moments from my shows that I think you will enjoy.

You can also write to me directly via the Arnab Online section. You will find this section on the bottom navigation bug. I am not on social media (truly! :) ) so this is where I will be constantly seeking and reading feedback from all of you. I also intend to start writing on things that interest or intrigue me and on which I would like to write beyond just what I say on my evening shows. I started my career on a newspaper desk so this is something I look forward to.

Republic is now going to steamroll into a major digital expansion. We are the leaders in English news on digital, and in the next four months we will expand into six more languages, reaching around 100 million users every month very soon. That's our target in numbers, but our intention is to reach Indians everywhere, with speed, accuracy and the Nation First philosophy.

One last thing: not all the design and UX changes we have made are live yet. So we will be rolling out all our changes and improvements in a phased manner over the next couple of weeks. So consider the changes which have gone live as a preview please.

I hope you enjoy the changes and all of us look forward to hearing from you. 2021 is our year of becoming the digital news leaders in India and we can't get there without you.

With my best wishes and looking forward to sharing more with you on our site,

Arnab

