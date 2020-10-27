Arnab Goswami Walks In Solidarity As Republic’s Sagarika Answers Mumbai Police's Summons

As the Mumbai Police on Tuesday summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami joined her in solidarity as they walked together to the police station. On Tuesday, Sagarika & Arnab walked to NM Joshi Police station from Bharatmata Theatre at Curry Road as Sagarika complied with the summons issued to her using a 1922 colonial law.

"I now want to speak on behalf of all my colleagues of the Republic Media Network, I am in front of the historic Bharatmata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history because it is here in 1946 that the mill workers congregated to join hands against the British empire. Uddhav govt has now imposed British era colonial law dating back to 1922, it has never been used against the journalists post-independence, but this has been used against my network and my journalists. Sagarika is going to the police station and Sagarika is among the 1000 employees, including me, who now has an FIR against them. This is not just injustice, it is an abomination, that in a free country, this colonial law is being used persecute and carry out open atrocities against the Republic media network. I, therefore, make a call to all right-thinking people in the country, to raise their voice and to tell Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police specially Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that this is not something we will allow to be carried out without serious and open challenge. I stand in solidarity with Sagarika and all editors of Republic Media Network. Vande Mataram," Arnab Goswami said.

Sagarika Mitra who was summoned at 10 am said, "Today in 2020, young journalists and an independent media network is starting a revolution. We have the truth by our side and we are honest. This is the fight of truth against dictatorship. The whole Republic family is standing together and united. If you have truth by your side, you have nothing to fear. Today, if the youngest team of journalists rattle a system that is driven by vendetta, it sends out a message to the people of the country. We are all overwhelmed by the support we are getting today. The truth is by our side."

Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt on Republic

The latest summons came after Republic’s Deputy Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy were questioned on Saturday. The duo was questioned again on the story about Mumbai Police officers being unhappy with commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the witch-hunt against Republic. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources. Apart from that Mumbai Police effectively sought details of every financial transaction the company has engaged in since its inception after sending notice under section 91. These effectively include trivial details such as cost of microwaves and cutlery in the pantry.

Arnab Goswami had also lent his solidarity to his staff at the NM Joshi Marg police station on Saturday. He said, "It is quite clear to the people of India that Param Bir Singh has been caught and tapes released show he has put up fake witnesses. It is also a fact that 1000 journalists of the Republic Media Network now face an FIR. I want the people of India to know that the clause used by Param Bir Singh is a 98-year-old clause dating back to 1922 of the British Raj".

