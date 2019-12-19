The Debate: Arnab Goswami’s 2 Questions That Expose The Lobby’s Provocation Over NRC, CAA

While the lobby fearmongers over the recently amended Citizenship Act, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday asked these two questions in The Debate as to how Indian Muslims will lose their citizenship under the act and about the draft bill on National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Here are Arnab's questions:

1. "Where in the CAA it is written that millions of Muslims living in India will be made stateless and without rights?"

2. "I'm talking only about CAA because nobody, even the Home Minister and the Prime Minister have not seen the draft bill of NRC. Why are you guys spreading fake news?"

Indian citizens will remain unaffected by the act

The CAA does not apply to Indian citizens. They are completely unaffected by it. It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to particular foreigners who have suffered persecution on grounds of their religion in the three neighbouring countries, namely, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The act does not target any religious community

The CAA does not target any religious community from abroad. It only provides a mechanism for some migrants who may otherwise have been called “illegal” depriving them of opportunity to apply for Indian citizenship provided they meet certain conditions. The Central Government will frame rules to operationalise the provisions of the CAA. No migrant from these communities will become Indian Citizen automatically. He will have to apply online and the competent authority would see whether he fulfils all the qualifications for registration or naturalization as an Indian citizen. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha during its Winter session with 125 votes in favour and 105 votes opposing the bill.

What exactly is the NRC?

At its core, the NRC is an official record of those who are legal Indian citizens. It includes demographic information about all those individuals who qualify as citizens of India as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. The register was first prepared after the 1951 Census of India and since then it has not been updated until recently. So far, such a database has only been maintained for the state of Assam. However, on November 20, Home Minister Amit Shah declared during a parliamentary session that the register would be extended to the entire country.

