Arnab Goswami's 20-year-old Son Manhandled By Mumbai Police, Shocking Visuals On Tape

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief was illegally arrested and assaulted by the Mumbai Police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | SHOCKING visual proof on-air right now of #ArnabGoswami's son being manhandled as Arnab screams 'don't push my son'; Raise your voice, Dear viewers! Demand accountability, demand an end to this Emergency https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/hNOrKjNtrH — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

Arnab's lawyer, who was with him at the Alibaug Police Station, has stated that the he has suffered injuries after being heckled by the police. Detailing on the assault by the police, Arnab's lawyer mentioned that he was pulled by the belt and beaten on the back.

"Family members were pushed, his house was cordoned off for three hours. He has an abrasion on his left hand, he already had an existing injury in his hand which was tried to tear apart. His arrest was not informed to his wife but his arrest punchnama says she was informed. He was pulled by his belt, and was beaten on the back of his spine. He appeals to citizens of India to support him," Arnab's lawyer detailed.

Witch-hunt against Republic

This comes amid witch hunt against Republic Media Network, in which the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers.

On Tuesday, Arnab termed the Mumbai Police's latest charge as the "greatest absurdity". He made it clear that the Mumbai Police had failed to prove that Republic Media Network paid a single rupee for TRP manipulation despite having all its accounts and ledgers. Attributing the multiple U-turns of the police to the collapse of the fake TRP case, Arnab exuded confidence in getting justice from the courts.

