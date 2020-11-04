Arnab Goswami's Arrest An Emergency-like Assault To Destroy Free Media: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) ‘unequivocally condemned’ the arrest of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. Calling it an ‘Emergency-like assault on press freedom’, the student wing wrote that the incident had 'shocked the conscience of the nation.' Highlighting the ‘vindictive moves’ of the Maharashtra government aimed at 'killing free speech and destroying free media', the association termed it as a ‘harrowing episode.’

ABVP condemns Arnab Goswami’s arrest

In its statement, the ABVP wrote that the arrest was the result of Arnab Goswami ‘questioning the discrepancies in the Palghar lynching case and the Sushant Singh Rajput murder investigation.’

It termed the Mumbai Police re-opening an abetment to suicide case from 2018 to arrest Arnab was done at the ‘insistence of a vengeful state government.’ Arnab Goswami being ‘wantonly manhandled’ and the ‘Maharashtra government misbehaving with his son' was like ‘brutal suppression of free voice experienced during the Emergency”, the statement continued.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary, ABVP said, “This is an all-out attack on our fundamental freedom. Arnab’s arrest on flimsy grounds relating to a case that was shut after meticulous investigation but was reopened only to harass nd intimidate an intrepid and influential voice in the media is reminiscent of the dark days of Emergency. ABVP demands Arnab’s expeditious release and statutory guarantees to prevent the criminalization of dissent by resentful governments.”

Arnab Goswami’s arrest was massively condemned across the nation, right from Home Minister Amit Shah to film actors Kangana Ranaut, among others. Protests were also held on the streets as well as on social media.

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Parel on Wednesday. The police led by ‘encounter specialist’ API Sachin Vaze took him in a van and also pushed him into other as the Raigad Police took him to the Alibag police station. At the police station, Goswami showed a victory sign and sent a strong message to the fans of his media network.

In the latest development, the Alibag Police left the Alibag Court with Arnab Goswami in his van.

Republic's statement on the arrest

This morning the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van.

In a black day of India’s democracy, the Editor-in-Chief of the number 1 news network of India was dragged by his hair and arrested. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's cops shut off cameras, and thrashed Arnab. They stopped Arnab from handing medicines to his parents-in-law, and even physically assaulted his son. They refused permission for a written legal note be put on record. They paraded India's leading Editor-in-Chief, without a shred of evidence, as though he was a criminal. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaultd me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

