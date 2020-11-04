'Arnab Goswami's Arrest By Maha Police Is Beyond My Understanding': Ravi Kishan

Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra government for arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by physically assaulting him from his Mumbai residence.

In a video message, Ravi Kishan said, "What is going on in Maharashtra? The 4th pillar is a Journalist. The World knows it is "democracy". The way Arnab Goswami was treated in Maharashtra today morning, amidst all the family members, is heartbreaking. I am shocked to see something like this can happen. There is a way of communicating — he is a journalist, educated person and a tax payer. To arrest him with full force as if he committed a big crime, treating him like a terrorist — is beyond my understanding. The 4th pillar of democracy cannot be murdered. This is worse than Emergency in India."

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Arnab Goswami arrested

Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Parel on Wednesday. The police led by ‘encounter specialist’ API Sachin Vaze took him in a van and also pushed him into other as the Raigad Police took him to the Alibag police station. At the police station, Goswami showed a victory sign and sent a strong message to the fans of his media network.

In the latest development, the Alibag Police left the Alibag Court with Arnab Goswami in his van.

Republic's statement on the arrest

This morning the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. In a black day of India’s democracy, the Editor-in-Chief of the number 1 news network of India was dragged by his hair and arrested. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's cops shut off cameras, and thrashed Arnab. They stopped Arnab from handing medicines to his parents-in-law, and even physically assaulted his son. They refused permission for a written legal note be put on record. They paraded India's leading Editor-in-Chief, without a shred of evidence, as though he was a criminal. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team. As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaultd me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

BJYM protestors detained outside Mantralaya by Mumbai Police after Arnab Goswami's arrest

Ex-Maha CM Narayan Rane condemns Arnab's arrest, calls out MVA for 'abuse of power'