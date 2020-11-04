'Arnab Goswami's Arrest Is A Highly Condemnable Incident': Sushant Singh's Cousin Niraj

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and MLA Niraj Kumar Singh on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to condemn Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest by Mumbai Police.

"Arresting senior journalist #ArnabGoswami ji is a highly condemnable incident. It is a dictatorial form of the Government of Maharashtra. This period is a reminder of the Emergency," wrote Niraj Kumar Singh.

Journalists protest from Press Club in Delhi, demand Arnab Goswami's immediate release

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and arrested editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

Arnab Goswami's 20-year-old son manhandled by Mumbai Police, shocking visuals on tape