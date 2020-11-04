'Arnab Goswami's Arrest Is An Attack On Democracy': Smita Parikh Comes Out In Support

Festival Director Litofest and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parik on Wednesday came out in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after he was arrested by Mumbai police.

"I woke up to this shocking news of Arnab's forceful arrest, physical assault — this is the darkest day in Indian democracy. My appeal to each and every person who believes in the basic rights, freedom of speech, to please support Arnab Goswami," Smita said in a video message.

She further said, "If he wouldn't have raised his voice, imagine what would have happened to our Sushant Singh Rajput's justice? It is an attack on journalism. When they didn't get any proof, they re-opened a closed case. If a Journalist is not safe, don't know what will happen to a common man in this country. He has always spoken for us, he has given us a platform to put our voice forward."

The shocking arrest of Arnab

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine.

The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

