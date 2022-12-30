'Arnab Goswami's Arrest Wasn't Right': Maha CM Attacks MVA For Threatening Journalists

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday attacked the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state Legislative Assembly for 'threatening journalists'. Addressing the Members of the Legislative Assembly, CM Shinde raised the issue of Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in 2020.

"They (MVA) put Arnab Goswami in jail. He was jailed and assaulted for speaking against MVA government. They put many other journalists in jail. This is not right," Eknath Shinde said, in a direct attack on his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

#BREAKING | MVA in trouble over malicious prosecution, Maha CM Shinde raises Arnab Goswami's arrest in assembly. Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/6eZ0Ebhq7n — Republic (@republic) December 30, 2022

Witch-hunt against Republic & Arnab

On November 4, 2020, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a suicide case which had till then been closed. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, while dragging him to NM Joshi Marg police station, refusing to let him wear his shoes.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, who had sought police custody. The Chief Judicial Magistrate had rejected the plea of the Raigad police, and Arnab was remanded to judicial custody instead. Arnab had moved the Bombay High Court for interim bail, which was rejected. Post this, the Supreme Court was moved, and a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail on November 11.

Notably, before the arrest, on October 8, 2020, Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of a 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - Republic TV and two Marathi channels, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema.

Thereafter, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent to an FIR, in November 2020. The ED after multiple rounds of summoning, and interrogation, filed a report in September 2022, in which it gave a clean chit to Republic TV. The agency said that the Mumbai police's probe, in this case, was at variance with its probe and that there was' no conclusive proof' found against the channel.