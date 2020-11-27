Arnab Goswami's Bail Judgment: Here Are 10 Crucial Observations By The Supreme Court

On Friday, the SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee pronounced the detailed verdict on the bail petition of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. After Arnab's shocking arrest on the morning of November 4 in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. He moved the apex court post the rejection of his interim bail plea by the Bombay High Court which directed the Alibag Sessions Court to decide on the bail petition within 4 days.

On November 11, the top court ordered the immediate release of the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief on bail. It had then held that the Bombay HC was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. In its 55-page landmark verdict, the SC has made a number of critical observations that uphold the personal liberty of an individual and vindicates Republic Media Network's consistent stance in the matter.

Here are some of SC's key observations:

1. 'HC in the present case misdirected itself'

Paragraph 44: "Clearly therefore, the High Court in the present case has misdirected itself in declining to enquire prima facie on a petition for quashing whether the parameters in the exercise of that jurisdiction have been duly established and if so whether a case for the grant of interim bail has been made out."

2. Absence of any evaluation of the most basic issue in HC verdict

Paragraph 45: "The striking aspect of the impugned judgment of the High Court spanning over fifty-six pages is the absence of any evaluation even prima facie of the most basic issue. The High Court, in other words, failed to apply its mind to a fundamental issue which needed to be considered while dealing with a petition for quashing under Article 226 of the Constitution or Section 482 of the CrPC."

3. 'It can't be said that the appellant was guilty of having abetted the suicide'

Paragraph 55: "Prima facie, on the application of the test which has been laid down by this Court in a consistent line of authority which has been noted above, it cannot be said that the appellant was guilty of having abetted the suicide within the meaning of Section 306 of the IPC. These observations, we must note, are prima facie at this stage since the High Court is still to take up the petition for quashing. Clearly however, the High Court in failing to notice the contents of the FIR and to make a prima facie evaluation abdicated its role, functions and jurisdiction when seized of a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC."

4. 'Excess of state power'

Paragraph 56: "In considering such an application under Article 226, the High Court must be circumspect in exercising its powers on the basis of the facts of each case. However, the High Court should not foreclose itself from the exercise of the power when a citizen has been arbitrarily deprived of their personal liberty in an excess of state power."

5. 'Order dated 11 November 2020 envisaged the release of the appellants on bail'

Paragraph 59: "In this batch of cases, a prima facie evaluation of the FIR does not establish the ingredients of the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC. The appellants are residents of India and do not pose a flight risk during the investigation or the trial. There is no apprehension of tampering of evidence or witnesses. Taking these factors into consideration, the order dated 11 November 2020 envisaged the release of the appellants on bail."

6. 'Appellant was being made a target as part of a series of occurrences taking place since April 2020'

Paragraph 60: "In the present case, the High Court could not but have been cognizant of the specific ground which was raised before it by the appellant that he was being made a target as a part of a series of occurrences which have been taking place since April 2020. The specific case of the appellant is that he has been targeted because his opinions on his television channel are unpalatable to authority. Whether the appellant has established a case for quashing the FIR is something on which the High Court will take a final view when the proceedings are listed before it but we are clearly of the view that in failing to make even a prima facie evaluation of the FIR, the High Court abdicated its constitutional duty and function as a protector of liberty."

7. 'Duty of the courts across the spectrum'

Paragraph 60: "Equally it is the duty of courts across the spectrum – the district judiciary, the High Courts and the Supreme Court – to ensure that the criminal law does not become a weapon for the selective harassment of citizens. Courts should be alive to both ends of the spectrum – the need to ensure the proper enforcement of criminal law on the one hand and the need, on the other, of ensuring that the law does not become a ruse for targeted harassment."

8. 'Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many'

Paragraph 61: "The doors of this Court cannot be closed to a citizen who is able to establish prima facie that the instrumentality of the State is being weaponized for using the force of criminal law. Our courts must ensure that they continue to remain the first line of defense against the deprivation of the liberty of citizens. Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many. We must always be mindful of the deeper systemic implications of our decisions."

9. 'Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground'

Paragraph 63: "The consequence for those who suffer incarceration are serious. Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or this Court languish as undertrials. Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground – in the jails and police stations where human dignity has no protector."

10. 'Liberty is not a gift for the few'

Paragraph 65: "The Chief Justices of every High Court should in their administrative capacities utilize the ICT tools which are placed at their disposal in ensuring that access to justice is democratized and equitably allocated. Liberty is not a gift for the few."

