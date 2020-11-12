Arnab Goswami's MEGA Announcement: Republic Channels In Every State; Global Media Project

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami received a thunderous reception from the people of India as he stepped out of Taloja jail 8 days after his vicious arrest, and later on Wednesday night, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, Arnab drove to the Lower Parel studio of the Republic Media Network where he was reunited with Team Republic and the team collectively declared, "The game has just begun.

'We will launch regional channels in every state'

As part of his powerful message, making a massive announcement, Arnab Goswami said that he will launch Republic channels in every language and also have a presence in international media. "In the next 11 to 12 months, we will launch the Republic Network in every state of India. I will launch (the channels) even from inside the jail and you won't be able to do anything. Republic will also launch an international media project in the upcoming 16 to 17 months," Arnab said.

While emerging from the jail he was granted an ear-splitting welcome and replied in kind, roaring that his release had been a victory for the people of India and expressing his gratitude to the Apex Court.

Arnab Goswami comes out of Taloja Jail

On Wednesday night, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Jail after spending 8 days in custody. This comes after a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail.

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith.

