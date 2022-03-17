Republic Media Network with immense gratitude is happy to share that India's favourite news channel has emerged as number 1, in the latest TRP ratings released on Thursday, March 17.

As per the BARC ratings, Republic TV is 200% greater than its closest competitor in the English news genre with an overall viewership share of 44%. In terms of viewership, he divulged that Republic TV is 200% greater than Times Now, 270% greater than India Today, and 330% greater than CNN News18.

'Remember India Today, we will never forget nor forgive': Arnab

As Republic TV retained its top spot with a record margin, its Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami delivered a solid message to the ungraceful competitors who targetted and conspired against the channel and against Arnab over the past year.

"If you take the viewership of all three channels together- Republic TV, Republic Bharat, and Republic Bangla, I am proud to say that Republic Network is India's number one news network. ," said Arnab Goswami amid resounding applause from the Republic newsroom. "Remember all that happened with us. Remember this, Times Now and India Today, we never forgive and never forget," said Arnab.

Digging deep into the splendid performance of Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla, he said, "Aaj Tak has lost the number one position. Are you who has gained the most? It is the one and only Republic Bharat. Republic Bangla is 230% the viewership of Zee24- historic viewership in the Bengal market!"

The BARC ratings for the news genre were released after a gap of almost one and a half years.