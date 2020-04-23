Arnab Goswami's Video Message After Being Physically Attacked By Congress Goons; Watch

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has issued a video message following the physical attack that was unleashed on him by Congress goons as he was driving back home on Wednesday night.

The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in custody of the Mumbai Police. They confessed to Arnab's security that they had been sent by Congress party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.