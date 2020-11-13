Arnab Had ‘withdrawal Symptoms’, Quips ‘thought Of Starting A Debate With 700 Inmates’

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami returned to his Mumbai studio to host The Debate on Thursday night after spending eight days in Taloja and Alibag district jail. While speaking to the viewers, Arnab revealed that he had major withdrawal symptoms and thought of starting a debate with his fellow inmates. He also called his days of struggle 'meaningful', remarking that 'the opportunity to struggle for truth was the greatest honour that he had ever received.'

"I had major withdrawal symptoms, thought of starting a debate with my 700 fellow inmates", Arnab Goswami said.

"A little more than 24 hours ago, in moments that I will never forget, I came out after 8 days in custody in jail. I was in 2 jails - First the Alibag district jail and then in Taloja Central Jail. And today I want to tell you — my dear viewers — that the days in jail have been the most meaningful days of my life. And let me tell you why these have been the most meaningful days of my life: They have because the struggle in these past days was real, but I have realised that the opportunity to struggle for the truth is the greatest honour that I have ever received. That’s what’s made these days so meaningful," Arnab Goswami continued.

'I have never felt stronger': Arnab

Arnab went on to share his experience in jail revealing that the resounding voices that had come forward to support him from across the nation had even reached him inside the Taloja jail. "Viewers, while I was in jail, there was a small TV about 20 meters from my cell which I shared with about 25 other inmates. It was a small screen which I couldn’t see very well. But, when Republic Bharat or other news channels were playing on that tiny screen, I heard your voice from different parts of the country, from different states, from different continents across the globe and was choked," he said.

"I was sitting there in a prison cell with this TV far away from me but I could listen to the people who were demanding my release, people who were on the streets, people with their protests for justice, people standing outside the gates of Taloja jail, people signing petitions for me, people submitting memorandums, priests conducting prayers at places of worship. I was hearing that some people had come out of the jail with food for me, as my other inmates at Taloja jail told me based on what was being shown on that tiny TV. I want to tell you tonight- my dear viewers - that in my entire life I have never felt stronger," he added.

Thanking the viewers for their unwavering support to him, Arnab said he had just one message - "We are stronger than before, we are fiercer than before, and remember, the game has just begun. You can't stop Republic. Republic won't stop. Republic is unstoppable."

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgement, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

