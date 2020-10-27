Arnab Holds Up Republic's Books Of Accounts On LIVE TV, Demands Justice For Vilification

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed the company's books of accounts on his live debate show, on Tuesday night’s edition of ‘The Debate’, as he put on record the facts and bust the fake news narrative being pedalled against him and his network in the alleged TRP Manipulation case. Holding up the file before the public, Arnab Goswami made an appeal from his studios for justice against the vilification and vicious campaign against him and his network. Arnab made an appeal to those holding offices of power and the people of India to ensure that justice was delivered.

Goswami laid bare the company’s finances before the people of India in a powerful moment during his show-- a moment that reflected the sheer transparency and professionalism with which the Republic Media Network operates.

Goswami’s airing of the books of accounts on his show followed a malicious and vicious campaign of lies by the Mumbai Police, which in its latest act seemed to have passed on and planted a fake news story in certain media outlets about Republic TV’s dealings with Hansa Research. It was earlier clarified by both Hansa Research and Republic that there were no financial dealings between the two entities.

The Mumbai Police has been quoted in media outlets such as Mid-Day and Economic Times as saying that Republic TV received Rs.32 lakh from the Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. On his live debate show, Arnab showed how Republic had never transacted with any such company. Arnab also showed the viewers the 4 part detailed records that accounts for every penny of advertising money that was paid by Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd to Republic. He showed the letterheads, and television release orders on camera, and each one was by Hansa Vision, not Hansa Research.

Arnab Goswami held up a file containing every invoice, every transaction, every ledger detail regarding Republic TV’s transaction with Hansa Vision as he reiterated that he had nothing to hide and that the books of Republic’s accounts are now before the people of India. He took on those who tried to claim there were “suspicious transactions” and said, “we have worked so hard to build this organisation. We have struggled. We have given it our sweat.”

In an honest, raw and emotional moment in The Debate, Arnab held up his book of accounts and said, “I want to ask, which media owner in India can come and hold up his books of accounts? I will do this today, viewers. I, Arnab Goswami, after 24 years in the media, after breaking the biggest scams in the country, after having fought anti-nationals, after having exposed the biggest stories, today my crime is I built my own organisation.”

In a no-holds barred approach, Arnab put all facts on record and into the public domain impulsively on his live show. He pointed on the very pages of the file he held, how Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. had advertised on Republic TV via Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd. Exposing the canards spread by certain media outlets almost in tandem with the Mumbai Police, he said these were “scurrilous, fabricated and vituperous claims to defame us.”

Earlier in the day, Republic Media Network had asked Mid-Day, Economic Times and Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited to issue an official public apology and corrigendum within 24 hours for publishing a fake story that the network received money from the Hansa Research Group. The Network also said that their failure to do so will result in legal action by Republic against them.

Republic calls out fake news

The Republic Media Network has slammed the incessant attempts by some news publications to spread lies and canards without doing a single basic fact check. Republic has put on record that it was Hansa Vision that made a payment to Republic in lieu of the on-air advertising done for the period of October 2017 to October 2018. However, both the Mumbai Police and the aforesaid media outlets could not seem to distinguish between Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd and Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. The network denounces the lie that a company paid Republic to increase the channel's ratings.

Meanwhile, Hansa Research released an official statement wherein it was categorically stated that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV at any point in time, or vice-versa. As per the Hansa statement, the Crime Branch spokesperson's alleged statement reported in the media regarding payment of Rs.32 lakh to Republic TV is incorrect.

