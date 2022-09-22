Arnab Reads A Note From His Jailmate From The Time He Was Incarcerated In Taloja; WATCH

Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a Live session on the channel's Facebook page recollected the time he was incarcerated in Raigad's Taloja Central Jail. Visibly emotional, Arnab described to his supporters, how his cell--one of the largest in the Jail--had over 1,000 people, all ironically watching Republic. Arnab recalled how when the news of his getting bail came after the court appearances, they would watch the news and relay the information to him, as the TV was far away from him.

"So, I would tell myself at that point in time that they could not take me away from the people even here in jail. How will they succeed outside," said Arnab, picking up a frame from his side table in his Republic cabin, something he said 'meant the whole world' to him.

'This is a small note given to me...'

Describing what was in the frame, Arnab said, " This is a small note written to me by a fellow inmate of the jail, he passed it to me. It reads, 'Beta, we are all praying for your release and also your good health. I understand the pain you must be in this jail but we also know that truth will always remain the same. We have arranged a small prayer service for you, if possible join us'."

Expressing regret that he was unable to attend the prayer, Arnab further said, "This person who I call 'Babaji', sent me this note. This means the world to me."

TRP report out

Before his arrest in November 2020 in an old 2018 closed case of abetment of suicide, Arnab and Republic TV were falsely implicated in the TRP scam. Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - Republic TV and two Marathi channels, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. However, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mentioned the channel, instead, they named India Today.

Thereafter, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is equivalent, in November 2020. The ED after multiple rounds of summoning, and interrogation, has filed a report before a special court in Mumbai. It is yet to be accessed, but media agencies claim 'no evidence' was found against Republic TV.