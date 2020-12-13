Arnab Roars 'Republic Refuses To Compromise' As CEO Vikas Gets Remanded To Police Custody

Reacting to the 2-day police custody of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani by the court on Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has exclaimed that the network stands in solidarity with Vikas and will fight against the continuous witch hunt by the Mumbai Police. Vikas was arrested on Sunday morning at 8:30 am from his residence without being furnished with a warrant at that time. While he has been remanded to police custody till December 15, Republic will move the Bombay High Court challenging the order.

Reacting to the police remand, Arnab said, "Vikas will go into jail with his head held high and he will come out as free man with his head held high. He is like a younger brother to me. They have tried to torture Vikas for a long time. When I was taken to jail, Vikas was with me... Today is another black day in the democracy of this country. We resolve to fight. Viewers, you and I will fight together. I know how it feels to be sitting in a police van out there and I stand a thousand per cent with Vikas. They have tortured media executives."

'Republic will not compromise'

"Let this be our answer. We will battle this for we have done no wrong. We will win in days to come. We will prove them wrong, victory is on our side and the law is on our side. Will we be targetted because we exposed the SSR truth? Will we be targetted because we showed the Palghar truth? Because we refused to cut deals? We don't cut deals! We don't compromise! We say today, Republic will not compromise," he added.

Republic TV CEO arrested

Mumbai police had sought 14-day custody of Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani, after arresting him earlier this morning in connection to the alleged TRP scam. Republic TV's counsel - senior advocate Abad Ponda had argued as to how the police have hounded the network in one case after another, since the network's coverage of the Palghar mob lynching. Previously, on November 4, Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence by the Mumbai police, with the police physically assaulting and dragging him, out of his home in a police van. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case and has undergone over 100 hours of interrogation. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

