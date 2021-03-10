Arnab To Interact With Viewers On 'Arnab Online': 'Cannot Wait To Hear Your Views'

Hi everyone!

I am so excited about interacting with you on a real-time basis on the most interactive edition of the Debate yet. I’m not on any social media portal but I thought interacting with my digital audience here on Arnab Online through the ‘Write to Arnab’ feature will bring me closer to you. I cannot wait to hear your opinions, your views, and your questions on every issue we debate on the newly launched Arnab Online section of republicworld.com. Tonight, I will be live with two big debates. At 9PM, I debate the politics that has played out following Mamata Banerjee describing the attack she faced in Nandigram today. The BJP has dismissed it as drama. As always, I have questions for both sides tonight. The Debate at 10pm is on Kamal Haasan’s decision to form an alliance with the SDPI for the Tamil Nadu elections. And, at 1030pm, we will debate the collapse of the Vadra-Congress with the final nail in the coffin being the resignation of Senior Congress leader PC Chacko, one of the biggest faces of the party, declaring there is “No democracy left in Congress.” Is it time for the Vadra-Gandhis to quit the Congress? Is Vadra-Congress beyond redemption? Fire in your questions on ‘Arnab Online’ and I will ask them live on the show.

I’m really looking forward to interacting with you here on ‘Arnab Online’ through the Debates tonight.

Yours,

Arnab

