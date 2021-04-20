Arnab’s Challenge On The Debate Leaves Panelist Silent, Vaccine Question Finds No Answer

On The Debate with Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, a short while after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, political analyst and social activist Mehaz Khan said that the government has failed in the vaccination drive which has been held across the country. Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami challenged Mehaz Khan to name one other country where COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the equivalent of Rs 250 i.e. $2 to $3 per shot.

Not being able to answer the question on the debate, Mehaz Khan cast aspersion on vaccine diplomacy of the government of India. Moreover, she also ridiculed PM Modi's request to fellow countrymen of raising the morale of the frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors by banging thalis, which had received a humongous response from the entire country.

India fastest to administer 10 crore vaccines doses

However, on the vaccination front, it is important to note that India on April 11 became the fastest country to administer over 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, whereas the US took 89 days to cross the 10 crore mark, while China took 102 days to do the same.

On January 16, the government initiated the mega vaccine drive by vaccinating healthcare workers, followed by vaccinations for frontline workers from February 2 workers. From March 1, the vaccination drive started for people above 60 years and those above 45 years started getting jabs from April 1. The Government on Monday, April 19, also announced that vaccinations will be open for all adults i.e. 18 and above years of age from May 1. This decision was taken after the prime minister held a meeting with the pharma sector. Besides, PM Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with the vaccine manufacturers too. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players.

Cost analysis of Indian vaccines viz-a-viz foreign vaccines

While the vaccines developed by other countries across the world may cost the equivalent of thousands of rupees, India's COVID-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield cost only Rs 250 if the shot is received at a private vaccination centre, while it remains free in government vaccination centres.

In the US, the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a two-dose vaccine has been priced at $19.50 per dose, according to reports. The EU had financially supported its development and secured a lower price per dose of $14.70, however, a report from Business Today states the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine price is hiked up to $23 per dose in the latest EU contract.

Another US-based vaccine - Moderna is priced between $25 to $37 per dose despite being subsidized by the US government for rolling out across the country.

The Russian developed Sputnik V vaccine remains free for Russian citizens but is priced at $10 per dose globally. Sputnik V becomes the third vaccine to be used by India after the indigenously made Covaxin and Covishield. Although the price of the vaccine for Indians is not officially determined yet, the vaccine may be available at Rs 750, considering its global price of $10.