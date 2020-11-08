Arnab's Life Is Under Threat: Pradeep Bhandari Spells Out What's Happening; Appeals To ALL

Distressed over the treatment being meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Republic's consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari urged the people of India to register their protest. After the illegal arrest, the ill-treatment for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continued. On Sunday, as Arnab was taken to the Taloja jail amid his judicial custody and enroute he disclosed the shocking threat to his life.

Taking to Twitter, Pradeep Bhandari asserted Arnab Goswami's life to be under threat. He urged the people of India to protest in order to stop this assault.

First they assaulted him in full public glare,now they want to kill him. Arnab's life is under THREAT. In an early morning assault, he was pushed & bundled into a van and dragged to a new jail. People of India, stop whatever U are doing & register Ur protest NOW #IndiaWithArnab — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 8, 2020

Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policemen blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police.

