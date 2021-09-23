'Arogya Manthan 3.0': Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Inaugurate Session On Sept 23

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to inaugurate the virtual inaugural session of the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This year's edition will be celebrated as 'Arogya Manthan 3.0' and is scheduled to take place on September 23. The anniversary of the Central scheme is also observed as 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas'. This four-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event, will mark the three years of successful implementation of AB PM-JAY since its inception on September 23, 2018.

The National Health Authority (NHA) in a statement mentioned that the implementing nodal agency of PM-JAY had left no stone unturned in verifying and enrolling maximum beneficiaries under the scheme. Following a similar trajectory, 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' drive was launched this year to create awareness about the scheme amongst people residing in the rural areas of the country. This door-to-door campaign resulted in the verification of three crore beneficiaries across the country. In the last three years, more than 16.50 crore beneficiaries have been verified and provided with Ayushman cards with female beneficiaries amounting to approximately 50 per cent of the total cards distributed.

Itinerary of 'Arogya Manthan 3.0'

The National Health Authority (NHA) along with the help of the Health Ministry will be celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as 'Arogya Manthan 3.0'. The theme of this year has been decided as 'Service and Excellence'. The event begins on September 23 and will be on until September 27. This will involve a valedictory session involving the rollout of 'Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission' (PM-DHM) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last day.

Health Minister Mandaviya will also communicate with AB PM-JAY beneficiaries from various States and UTs. The Minister will also release the third edition of NHA's Annual Report 2020-2021. During the event, the Union Health Minister will confer awards to the best performing AB PM-JAY States/Union Territories. On this occasion, Mandaviya will also launch key initiatives such as hospital help desk kiosk, beneficiary facilitation agency, PM-JAY Command Centre and nudge unit and revamped PM-JAY technology platform. These initiatives are said to ease the process for beneficiaries while availing healthcare services under the scheme.

Technical session on Universal Healthcare Coverage Reforms and Challenges

The inaugural session will be followed by a technical session on Universal Healthcare Coverage Reforms and Challenges. A thorough discussion on 'Strengthening Public Healthcare Leveraging PM-JAY and Reforms in Provider Payment Mechanism: Opportunities for AB PM-JAY' would be conducted on September 24 wherein eminent national and international health and industry experts will participate and share their ideas. The topic for technical session IV is 'Health Insurance Penetration to Cover the Missing Middle through Convergence of National Schemes' and will be held on September 25. This will be followed by another brainstorming session titled 'Health Care through Digital Transformation' that will be held on the same day, Saturday.

These technical and brainstorming sessions seek to bring together national and global experts from the healthcare sector, along with Central and State Government officials, State Health Authorities (SHAs), and representatives from corporates, think-tanks, hospitals, and media on one platform to commend and celebrate the journey of AB PM-JAY. Through the platform of 'Arogya Manthan 3.0', NHA aims to bring together stakeholders and provide a forum for sharing learnings and experiences and deliberate on the way forward.

