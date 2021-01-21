Around 1.9 Lakh People Given COVID Vaccine Today, Total Figures Touch 1Mn: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday shared the latest figures pertaining to the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive revealing that a total of 1.9 lakh beneficiaries had received the life-saving jab today. After the latest addition, the total number of people who have been inoculated so far has reached nearly 10 lakh, as per the Ministry.

"The provisional figures for today, up to 6 pm -vaccination sessions were organized in 27 states and UTs, and a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. Till 6 pm of 21st January, a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID across the country for which total of 18,159 sessions have been held," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Moreover, the Health Ministry also revealed that there had been one hospitalization after a haemorrhage was reported in a Udaipur man who had been vaccinated on January 16. However, it was found that his condition had nothing to do with the Coronavirus jab.

"Today there was one hospitalisation who was vaccinated on January 16 and developed intracranial haemorrhage on 20th. He's admitted in Geetanjali Medical College & Hospital in Udaipur, Rajasthan and it's not related to vaccination. No death reported today," said Agnani.

India's vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the world's largest vaccination drive in the country on January 16, after DCGI approved two COVID vaccines - Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVISHIELD and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN - for emergency use in the country.

India plans to innoculate about 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers through the first phase. Another 27 crore people in the vulnerable category, senior citizens and those with existing co-morbidities are to be inoculated in the second round.

Earlier today it was revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of states and UTs are also likely to be vaccinated during the second round to build the confidence of the common public. "This is my personal suggestion and no one should take it otherwise. We public representatives are not part of it," the PM has said, as per sources.

(With Agency Inputs)