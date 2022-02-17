Around 10 lakh devotees take holy dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj on Magh Purnima

Prayagraj, Feb 16 (PTI) Amid the coronavirus pandemic, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip in the Ganga river here on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima on Wednesday.

The district's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Magh Purnima and more than 150 CCTV cameras have also been installed.

An official of Prayagraj Mela Authority said that since morning, around 10 lakh people, including children, elderly and women, have taken the holy dip in the Ganga river and Sangam.

People are likely to take bath in the Ganges till late evening, he added.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police in the Magh Mela area. Around 5,000 policemen have been deployed here and over 150 CCTV cameras have been installed there, the SSP added.

Several firefighters and 108 divers have also been deployed to deal with any untoward incident, he added.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said movement of all vehicles, except administrative vehicles and ambulances, have been banned in the Sangam area from Tuesday midnight till Thursday 10 pm. PTI COR NSD NSD

