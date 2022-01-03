Around 24 Lakh Eligible Teenagers Set To Get Jabbed In Jharkhand: Senior Official

Vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years was rolled out in Jharkhand on Monday, much like in other states.

Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh said that Jharkhand had 23.98 lakh beneficiaries in that age bracket, and efforts were being made to achieve the target as early as possible.

On the first day, many enthusiastic beneficiaries were seen making a beeline outside all eight health centres set up in Ranchi for the purpose.

District officials have been directed to make ready dedicated vaccination centres for children, Singh stated.

"The drive has been launched across the state. We have a target of vaccinating 23.98 lakh children. We are utilising space at government and private schools for setting up camps. As of now, we have enough Covaxin shots for the drive," Singh told PTI.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted pictures taken outside the health camps on the first day of the vaccine rollout for children.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta, who launched the drive in East Singhbhum district, said the government intended to take concrete steps to arrest the spread of the disease.

He appealed to all eligible children to visit the nearest health centre and get jabbed without any delay.

"We are in the midst of the third wave of the pandemic. The first two waves had caused a lot of pain. There is no clear information on the third wave. We have to be patient and careful as we deal with this challenge," Gupta said.

Deputy Commissioner of Godda district, Bhor Singh Yadav, said anti-COVID shots were being administered to the targeted populace under the vigil of senior officials.

Children can book vaccination slots online, he said.

