Around 32 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga, Sangam At 'Magh Mela' In UP

Thirty-two lakh devotees took a dip in Ganga and Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami -- the fourth bathing festival of the ongoing 'Magh Mela' -- here on Thursday, officials said.

Sangam is a confluence of three rivers -- Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said, "From 4 am to 4 pm on Thursday, 32 lakh devotees took a dip in Ganga and Sangam."

Kashi Sumeru Peethadhishwar Swami Narendranand Saraswati said the goddess of knowledge, Saraswati, was born on the day of Basant Panchami. That is why this day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mother Saraswati.

More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the fair for security, Senior Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said.

Arrangements have also been made for river ambulances and floating police posts. The crowd is being monitored through CCTV, body and drone cameras, he added.

The next bath will take place on 'Maghi Purnima' on February 5. The 'Magh Mela' will conclude with a final bath on the occasion of 'Mahashivratri' on February 18.