'Arrest Brij Bhushan Or...': Rakesh Tikait Gives Deadline To Arrest Outgoing WFI Chief

The Khap mahapanchayat being organised in Kurukshetra has concluded and its leaders have issued an ultimatum to the government to arrest outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have also stated that if the arrest is not made then the farmers accompany the wrestlers back to the Jantar Mantar for the protest.

The Balyan Khap Chief Rakesh Tikat, while speaking to mediapersons stated, “The government has time till the 9th (June) to resolve the matter through talks, he (Brij Bhushan) should be arrested or else we will take these children (wrestlers) to sit at Jantar Mantar on the 9th, it has been decided. We will hold panchayats across the country.”

This is breaking news. More details will be added.