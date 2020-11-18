Arrested For Spying In Pakistan, 70-year-old Kanpur Man Returns Home After 28 Years

After spending 28 years in Pakistan, 70-year-old Shamsuddin finally made it back to his hometown in Kanpur and was reunited with his family on Monday. He had spent eight of these years in a Pakistani prison on charges of espionage after being branded as an Indian spy.

Shamsuddin’s return after nearly three decades set off Diwali-like celebrations in Kanpur’s congested Kanghi Mohal area. He entered India, but since the rules required him to complete a 14-day quarantine, he was kept in Amritsar.

After his release from a Pakistani prison, Shamsuddin was brought to India via the Attari border on October 26 and was quarantined for 14 days in Amritsar. On November 14, the Uttar Pradesh police brought him back to Kanpur, and he was reunited with his family after a short debriefing.

Shamsuddin gets an overwhelming greeting

Seeing him walk down the narrow lane towards his house, Shamsuddin’s sister Shabeena passed out. His daughters Azra and Uzma cried on meeting him after a long time. Hundreds of residents gathered to welcome Shamsuddin, who was choked with emotion. “I suffered a lot in that prison. I thank God for having returned to my family, my home and my country,” he said.

A shoemaker by profession, Shamsuddin had left India in 1992 after having an argument with some relatives and went to Pakistan on a 90-day visa. After some time, he sent his family back to Kanpur and stayed continued to stay in Pakistan. In 2012, he was arrested on charges of spying and spent eight years in a Pakistan prison. He was later acquitted of the charge and was released from Ladi jail in Karachi on October 26.

“The conflict between India and Pakistan is never-ending. This is not only a political issue but also a personal issue. Everyone is seen with an eye of suspicion here as well as there. But the innocent people of both the countries should not be tortured by being branded as agents,” Shamsuddin told reporters.

On his return, the policemen garlanded him and gave him sweets. As emotional Shamsuddin said it was the most memorable Diwali for him. His sister Shabeena said her family’s prayers were finally answered and everyone was thrilled to have him back.

Shamsuddin's brother Fahim thanked the central government for assisting his return. He said the family had lost all hope of seeing him ever again. His two daughters, who were three and four years old when they last saw him, did not leave their father’s side after his return. His wife, Azra, who has not been keeping well, could not stop crying.

