In a big revelation, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Babar Ali Patra has shared the pinpoint location of Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed’s hideout in Mozang Chungi area of Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Babar was arrested by the Indian Army from the Uri Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir in September last year after an encounter in which one terrorist was neutralized.

The 19-year-old trained Lashkar terrorist has told National Investigation Agency that he performed security duty at Markaz Al Qadsia for one month. Terrorist Babar also admitted that Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed was also residing in this Markaz of Jammat Ul Dawa (Lashkar-e-Taiba), the hideout of Lashkar Chief in Lahore. National Investigation Agency has shared details regarding the location of the Lashkar Chief in Lahore with sister intelligence agencies.

Lashkar terrorist has earlier admitted having been given money to join the terror group. “I got Rs 20,000 and was handed over to the ISI. Along with others trained by the Pakistan Army. My family was to be given Rs 30,000 after I got launched in Kashmir,” he said in September 2021.

He further added that he had undergone three weeks of preliminary terror training at Garhi Habibullah Camp (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in the year 2019, followed by fresh training in 2021. “We were given instructions to reach Pattan (Baramulla) where to be contacted by someone and then launched. We were supposed to get there with arms and ammunition and wait for the next orders,” he admitted.

Terrorists were brainwashed by Pakistan terror proxies before sending them to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror attacks, Patra in his confession said, “We were told that the Indian Army is carrying out a bloodbath, but everything is peaceful here. I want to tell my mother that the Indian Army has taken good care of me. I can hear the azaan (call for prayers) on the loudspeakers five times a day. The behaviour of the Indian Army is completely opposite to that of the Pakistan Army. This makes me feel that there is peace in Kashmir. On the contrary, they take advantage of our helplessness in Pakistani Kashmir to send us here”.