Nawab Malik Attempts Defiant Front Amid arrest By ED In D-gang Case; Guv To Be Informed

Nawab Malik's arrest comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by ED in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld.

Ananya Varma

In a massive development, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. This comes after the central agency began questioning the state Minority Affairs Minister in the morning in connection with the probe linked to the activities of the underworld fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI reported quoting officials.

Coming out of the ED office, Nawab Malik remarked that he will 'fight and win' and would 'not bow down'. "We will fight but we will not be scared. We will fight and win. Will win, won't bow down," said the Maharashtra Minister after coming out of ED office in Mumbai waving his fists and smiling broadly. 

Grounds of Nawab Malik's arrest

Notably, Malik's arrest comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by ED on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked to illegal property deals. As per sources, Malik has been arrested on grounds of alleged hawala links. Sources claimed that he was not cooperating with the probe and there are certain financial transactions of the Minister that ED believes has 'hawala links'.  The agency was recording Malik's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED will inform the state's Governor of Nawab Malik's arrest, as per protocol as he's a cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, NCP workers have gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai to raise slogans after the arrest of their party leader.

 

