In a significant development in the Pakistan terror plot, another suspect has been nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. Arrested terror accused Osama's uncle - Humaid ur Rehman- surrendered at the Kareli Police station in Prayagraj on Friday. The accused is said to have helped both Osama and other terror suspect Zeeshan to train in Pakistan. He is also allegedly responsible for recruiting youths for the multi-state operation.

A lookout notice had been previously issued for Humaid ur Rehman by the UP Police. The accused is now being taken to Delhi by the special team. He will be produced before the Patiala House court later in the day, and the police is expected to seek his 14-day custody. Earlier, terror suspect Zakir was arrested from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area for his alleged involvement in the case.

Six terrorists, one from Delhi, one from Maharashtra and four from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the police forces on September 14 in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot. As per sources, blasts had been planned in three cities, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother — Anees Ibrahim. Out of the 6 terrorists, 2 had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot. All arrested terrorists have been sent to Delhi Police Special Cell's custody for 14 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Pakistan Terror Plot

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the motive of the terrorists was to conduct serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur has revealed there were two components of the operation — one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border. Delhi Police has revealed that underworld operative Sameer, a close associate of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by Pak-based underworld operatives to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities across India.