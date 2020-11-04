'Arrests Like Arnab Goswami's Do Not Happen Even In Dictatorships': MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (MoS) to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that even if the media says something that may not be what you want to hear, 'one does not stifle the voice of a journalist unless it amounts to sedition or a criminal offence' while speaking about the arrest of Republic TV's Editor Arnab Goswami. He added that 'ruthlessly' arresting Arnab Goswami without 'any notice' whatsoever to receive any form of legal aid or advice or even contact his lawyer is 'absolutely incompatible with a democratic set up'. I don't know what kind of precedence is being set by the Shiv Sena-Congress government, MoS PMO further added.

"These two parties owe an answer to the people of India or rather an apology because otherwise, it is going to set a very dangerous trend. There's a proverb from The Friends of Voltaire 'I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it' and even in the worst kind of situation, an adage like this might be far fetched for such short-sighted people. But at least the bare minimum that democratic requirement would be to vindicate the freedom of press immediately by releasing Arnab Goswami," said Dr Jitendra Singh.

"Even if there is a different ideology on a particular issue which is always there and you have means to defend yourself or ignore it but you cannot by any means take the law in your hands. Even if you have to proceed legally or prosecution wise as they have done this morning with Arnab, then you have to have some substantial reason to do so. You cannot simply lift anybody from his residence and put him behind the bars unless you have a proper warrant and a substantial reason by the rule of law. This does not happen even in the worst kind of dictatorships," added MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh.

Read | Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Arrested By Mumbai Police Forcibly; Full 12 Min Sequence Out

Are we returning to an age of facism and dictatorship in the garb of democracy?

Vendetta politics exceeding all limits.Absolutely no ground to arrest #ArnabGoswami.Minimum that the Maharashtra Govt can do to vindicate the freedom of press is to release him immediately.@Republic — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 4, 2020

Strange that dynasts of Nehru-Gandhi family have failed to learn from the backlash of Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, which held a lesson for all across the political spectrum that Indian democracy is too vibrant to be taken for granted & freedom of press is inherent to it. https://t.co/mLgMg3LP70 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 4, 2020

Read | JP Nadda Slams MVA Govt's 'bullying & Harassment' Of Arnab; Asserts, "India Will Punish"

Mumbai Police assaults Arnab Goswami

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers if Mumbai Police barged into Arnab Goswami's residence at around 8 am without any warrant, summon or court order and dragged him out. Republic's Editor-in-chief was assaulted and forcefully taken to the Raigad police station. About 40-50 Police armed Police personnel entered the building premises of Republic's Editor-in-chief and Managing director Arnab Goswami's residence with about 8 police vehicles at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Within minutes over a dozen police personnel entered Arnab's residence and manhandled him in an attempt to drag him out. Arnab was pushed and heckled by the police personnel in spite of cooperating with them and repeatedly requesting them to allow him to contact his advocate. Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Arnab's wife informed that the lady cops tried to force her to sign some documents which was also recorded in the LIVE along with the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Read | Full Facts Of Motivated, False & Closed Case In Which Arnab Goswami Assaulted & Arrested

The Mumbai Police also went on to block Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. Mumbai Police pushed Niranjan out of the building after he stated that he has a right to report. The police also made an attempt to seize his phone and delete any videos taken by him of the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Read | Kiren Rijiju Calls Arnab Goswami's Arrest A 'draconian Act'; Slams Congress & Shiv Sena

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Read | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls It 'act Of Vengeance'