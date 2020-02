A Congress MLA hailing from Kasdol in Chhattisgarh along with her husband insulted an IPS officer during a public event on Thursday night. Shakuntala Sahu, who was protesting outside a cement factory got outraged after a female IPS officer asked her to move away. She threatened the officer and told her to stay within her limits. The two engaged in a verbal spat after Shakuntala called out the cop over her status.