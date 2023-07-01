Article 370 Abrogation Ensured Social Equity, Inclusive Development: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

In a recent address at the 19th All India Legal Services Authorities' Meet in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha stated, "The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A brought historic reforms and ushered a new era in J&K." Sinha further emphasized that a dawn of new development has been evident since August 5, 2019, in J&K.

Views and Concerns Surrounding the Abrogation of Articles 370

Opening up opportunities and empowering weaker sections of society

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the abrogation has opened up limitless possibilities for the people of J&K, particularly those from weaker sections of the society who were previously deprived of the benefits of laws enacted by the Parliament. He highlighted that the region's socio-economic growth was acknowledged during the recent G20 meeting. Additionally, infrastructure development projects are being implemented at an unprecedented pace, obsolete land rules have been abolished, and land passbooks have been issued in three languages to empower farmers and landowners.

Sinha reiterated that the presence of transparent and responsible governance ensures that development benefits all sections of society, thereby integrating previously neglected regions into the path of progress.

Concerns and Confidence of Mufti and Abdullah

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief Minister of J&K, expressed concerns about the delay in hearing a petition challenging the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Mufti's remarks came shortly after the arrival of Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, in Kashmir to participate in the National Conference on Legal Aid Services, attended by Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Omar Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference and former CM of J&K, recently displayed confidence in the strength of their case due to the 'delay' in the Supreme Court's hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah argued that if the central government had a strong case, they would have pursued an early hearing in the apex court, as they have done in numerous other cases.