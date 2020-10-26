Article 370 Now 370 Km Underground: Minister Naqvi Slams Mehbooba Mufti's Tiranga Insult

As the outrage against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's 'won't raise the tricolour' remark continues to grow, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi while speaking to Republic Media Network said, 'Whatever Mehbooba Mufti along with other corrupt politicians is trying to do is being watched by the people of Jammu and Kashmir'. The people of the state are aware of their corrupt intentions and 'anti-national' agenda, he added. Naqvi also said people will not tolerate the insult of the national plag and will fight for its pride.

Union Minister Naqvi: 'Their anti-national agenda will not work'

Naqvi, while slamming PDP chief said, thousands of people are joining 'tiranga rallies' across the state. 'Even Muslims, old people, children and women of the state are proudly holding the National flag in their hands,' he said. Criticising Mufti's appeal to restore Article 370, Naqvi said, 'Article 370 has been buried 370 km deep in the ground and will not be restored.' He added that such baseless demands of the leaders like Mufti, Abdullah and others reveal their terrorists-like intentions.

The Union Minister while condemning Mufti's anti-national remarks said, 'For so many years, Mufti, Abdullah and others raided the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Their demands for restoring Article 370 shows that they do not want 'new Kashmir' to develop. He also said that the local people of the state do not want such corrupt leaders to contest the state elections.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina while speaking to Republic said that as October 26 marks the Accession Day, people of Jammu and Kashmir will hoist the national flag in every nook and corner of the state. On the Accession Day, Maharaja Hari Singh had signed off the Instrument of Accession, in which Jammu and Kashmir joined the Dominion of India. He added that Mehbooba and other PDP members cannot stop the citizens of India to hoist the national flag. He was leading a flag-march to the PDP's office in Jammu.

Srinagar: Massive protests outbreak against Mehbooba Mufti

After Mufti said that she won't raise the national Tricolour till the time the flag of the erstwhile state of J&K isn't restored, massive protests have broken out in the state. An SC lawyer has filed a complaint against her in Delhi. In a letter to Delhi police commissioner, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has demanded to register a case under sections 121, 151,153A, 295,298, 504,505 including National Honor Act, for her 'derogatory and instigating and against an elected Indian government.'

In response to Mufti remarks on the national flag, J&K BJP has filed a complaint against her to the Election Commission and also asked the authority to derecognise her party for her 'seditious comments'. On Sunday 4 BJP workers from Kupwara district were detained by the J&K Police as they tried to hoist the national flag.

Mehbooba Mufti's remark

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti, said that she would raise the Indian tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

