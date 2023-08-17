Article 370: SC Says It Will Only Examine If There Is Violation Of Constitution

The Supreme Court will only examine the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) within the ambit, whether it was a violation of the constitution, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the seventh day of the hearing in the case on Thursday. He further added it would not assess the basis of the government’s decision, whether the abrogation was in the national interest.

CJI Chandrachud probed whether the court should check the government’s premise of taking back Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, “Are you inviting the court to review the wisdom of the decision of the government on the abrogation of 370? You are saying that judicial review should reassess the basis of the government's decision that it was not in the national interest to continue Art 370?.”

Article 370 abrogation to be confined to ‘constitutional violation’: CJI

“Judicial review would be confined to a constitutional violation. There's no doubt about that,” concluded CJI with the submission that it would see the Article 370 abrogation only in the light of constitutional adherence.

It cannot be said that some elements of sovereignty in Jammu and Kashmir were retained post Article 370 abrogation, observed the Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Notably many petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019. Post the abrogation J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.