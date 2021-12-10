Artist Pays Tribute To India's First CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat, With Elegant Leaf Art | Watch

The untimely demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat along with 11 other military personnel in a helicopter crash on Wednesday has aggrieved people from all over the nation. Tributes have been pouring in from top officials, state heads, film fraternity and commoners as the country's celebrated defence chief left for his heavenly abode after the fatal crash of the Mi-17V5 Indian Air Force chopper. While most have expressed grief and recalled moments with late CDS Rawat, this artist chose a unique way to pay homage to the top military commander.

An artist by profession, Shashi Adkar articulately cut out a peepal leaf to carve out CDS Rawat's portrait. The artists trimmed the leaf epidermis with utmost delicate and careful strokes to create an exact image of the late CDS. The video of the unique tribute has gone increasingly viral on social media platform Twitter and was also shared by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. The video has amassed over 22.1k likes, over 200 comments and counting. Take a look at the beautiful art work.

Last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lidder were held today

In a tragic incident, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat (President DWWA) and 11 military and air force officials were killed after an IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. All crew on board, except for Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead shortly after being taken to Military Hospital in Wellington. As per the Indian Army, the mortal remains of three persons- General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier Lidder have been positively identified and last rites are being held today in Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Army, Navy and IAF chiefs were among many others who paid their homage, laying garlands on their caskets. The final journey of Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium is scheduled to start from his residence at about 2 pm.

Besides General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja also lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash.

(Image: @SandeshAdhkar/Twitter)