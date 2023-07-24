Artist Shares How Twitter's Blue Bird Logo Was Designed As It's Now Replaced By 'X'

One of the designers behind Twitter's famous logo bid farewell to the 'great blue bird' on Monday after Elon Musk revealed his plan to replace it with an 'X'. A designer and artist from the Bay Area named Martin Grasser remarked on the evolution of the logo since its debut as Musk demonstrated so-called improvements to the social media platform's name and appearance.

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, “Like this but X,” reaffirming his stand that he is determined to switch to the newer branding of the platform.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Artist Martin Grasser took to Twitter to share his experience while designing the iconic bird logo.

Grasser tweeted, "Today we say goodbye to this great blue bird, This logo was designed in 2012 by a team of three. @toddwaterbury, @angyche and myself, The logo was designed to be simple, balanced, and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase "e"

The logo was designed to be simple, balanced, and legible at very small sizes, almost like a lowercase "e", a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pogZnorRko — martin grasser (@martingrasser) July 24, 2023

Three years before the commencement of the logo project, Grasser had graduated from Pasadena’s Art Center College of Design. The artist posted many images of early sketches of birds on Sunday in a Twitter thread.

Drawing is one of the quickest ways to understand how the shapes can work together pic.twitter.com/JhMeF7XS0h — martin grasser (@martingrasser) July 24, 2023

While closing his thread, Martin saluted the logo for doing so much over the last 11 years.

This little blue bird did so much over the last 11 years, 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EnO7j3mSH4 — martin grasser (@martingrasser) July 24, 2023

The newly appointed CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, also tweeted after the look and name change of the microblogging platform, “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,”

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

This massive change to Twitter comes days after social media mogul, Mark Zuckerberg, launched a rival platform of Twitter on July 5, named as Threads. The word ‘Threads’ is also closely associated with Twitter as a series of Tweets by a user or multiple users are popularly known as a ‘Thread’. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta owns a series of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp being most popular.