Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art To Pay Heart-touching Tribute To Syria & Turkey

As massive earthquakes in Syria and Turkey have wreaked havoc with killing of nearly 16,000 people, India-based world famous artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended solidarity with both the nations with a heart-touching sand art message. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared his latest creation in sand art. The art depicted the rubble of a building with a body lying inside with a message saying "Join hands to save the earthquake victims". The sand art is displayed at Puri Beach in Odisha state.

My SandArt with message "Join Hands to Save The #Earthquake Victims" at Puri beach in India. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/xtnHEUjBVD — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 9, 2023

Sixth IAC flight from India lands in Turkey

The sixth flight under the mission 'Operation Dost' with more search and rescue operation teams arrived in quake-hit Turkey on Thursday morning, informed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister informed that India has sent more search and rescue teams including three NDRF teams, dog squads, and essential search and medical equipment for the relief efforts. According to defence officials, three C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force-- two carrying NDRF personnel and one carrying an Army medical team -- have already been deployed in Turkey.

The Indian army has also set up a field hospital for victims to receive treatment in Turkey's Hatay province.

The NDRF DG Atul Karwal informed that the first team left at 3 o'clock on Wednesday morning and landed at 11 o'clock. The second team landed at 2000 hours in the evening. Total of 7 vehicles, 101 rescuers -including 5 women rescuers & 4 sniffer dogs. These teams are already in operation. The teams converged at Nurdağı which is in Gaziantep Province, one of the worst affected areas.