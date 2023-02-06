On the occasion of the first death anniversary of the evergreen musical empress of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to her through his sand art at Puri Niladri Beach in Odisha. The legendary singer breathed her last on February 6 last year at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92.
Remembering the Nightingale of Indian Cinema, Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday created a 6 feet high sand sculpture at Puri beach with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai'.
Born in Indore in 1929, Lata was the eldest daughter of Marathi and Konkani musician Deenanath Mangeshkar. Lata also known as Lata di, was a name that was synonymous with music in India. The Queen of Melody, who moved the entire nation with her deep influencing voice, was as melodious as a nightingale.
The legendary singer was a recipient of numerous awards throughout her extensive singing career. To name a few, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, National Awards, State Awards, Filmfare Awards, and many more.
Recognitions
- 1969: Padam Bhushan
- 1974: Guinness Book of World Records for singing the maximum number of songs in the world
- 1980: Was presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America
- 1980: Honorary Citizenship. The Republic of Suriname, South America
- 1985: 9th June declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Canada
- 1987 : Honorary Citizenship of the U.S.A, Houston, Texas, U.S.A
- 1989 : Dada Saheb Phalke Award
- 1990: Honorary Doctorate (Literature) By Pune University
- 1996: Videocon Screen Lifetime Achievement Award
- 1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award.
- 1998: Lux Zee Cine Lifetime Achievement Award
- 1999: Padma Vibhushan
- 1999: NTR Award
- 2000: Lifetime Achievement Award by IIFA in London
- 2000: Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar by the Chaturang PratishthanThe Bharat Ratna Award
- 2001: Bharat Ratna - The Nation's Highest Civilian Award
- 2001: Noorjehan Award : First Reciepient
- 2001: Maharashtra Ratna: First Recipient
- 2002: Felicitation By CII ( For Contribution to Music & the Film Industry)
- 2002: Hakim Khan Sur Award ( For National Integration by Maharana Mewar Foundation)
- 2002: Asha Bhosle Award: First Recipient
National Awards
- 1972: Parichay - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1975: Kora Kagaz - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1990: Lekin - Best Female Playback Singer
Filmfare Awards
- 1958: Aaja Re Pardesi [MADHUMATI]
- 1962: Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil [BEES SAAL BAAD]
- 1965: Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja [KHANDAAN]
- 1969: Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage [JEENE KI RAAH]
- 1993: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
- 1993: Filmfare felicitated by the Maharashtra Government
- 1994: Filmfare Special Award ( Didi Tera Devar Deewana -HAHK)
Maharashtra State Award
- 1966: Sadhi Mansa - Best Playback Singer.
- 1967: Jait Re Jait - Best Playback Singer.
Bengali Film Jouranlist's Association Award
- 1964: Woh Kaun Thi - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1967: Milan - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1968: Raja Aur Rank - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1969: Saraswati Chandra - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1970: Do Raaste - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1971: Tere Mere Sapne - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1973: Marjina Abdulla (Bengali) - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1973: Abhimaan - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1975: Kora Kagaz - Best Female Playback Singer
- 1981: Ek Duje Ke Liye - Best Female Playback Singer.A Portrait Of Lataji - 1983
- 1985: Ram Teri Ganga Maili - Best Female Playback Singer