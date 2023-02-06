On the occasion of the first death anniversary of the evergreen musical empress of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to her through his sand art at Puri Niladri Beach in Odisha. The legendary singer breathed her last on February 6 last year at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92.

Remembering the Nightingale of Indian Cinema, Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday created a 6 feet high sand sculpture at Puri beach with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai'.

Remembering Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer on Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/t1jQJqIe4Y — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

Born in Indore in 1929, Lata was the eldest daughter of Marathi and Konkani musician Deenanath Mangeshkar. Lata also known as Lata di, was a name that was synonymous with music in India. The Queen of Melody, who moved the entire nation with her deep influencing voice, was as melodious as a nightingale.

The legendary singer was a recipient of numerous awards throughout her extensive singing career. To name a few, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, National Awards, State Awards, Filmfare Awards, and many more.

Recognitions

1969: Padam Bhushan

1974: Guinness Book of World Records for singing the maximum number of songs in the world

1980: Was presented key of the city of Georgetown, Guyana, South America

1980: Honorary Citizenship. The Republic of Suriname, South America

1985: 9th June declared as Asia Day in honour of her arrival in Toronto, Canada

1987 : Honorary Citizenship of the U.S.A, Houston, Texas, U.S.A

1989 : Dada Saheb Phalke Award

1990: Honorary Doctorate (Literature) By Pune University

1996: Videocon Screen Lifetime Achievement Award

1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award.

1998: Lux Zee Cine Lifetime Achievement Award

1999: Padma Vibhushan

1999: NTR Award

2000: Lifetime Achievement Award by IIFA in London

2000: Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar by the Chaturang PratishthanThe Bharat Ratna Award

2001: Bharat Ratna - The Nation's Highest Civilian Award

2001: Noorjehan Award : First Reciepient

2001: Maharashtra Ratna: First Recipient

2002: Felicitation By CII ( For Contribution to Music & the Film Industry)

2002: Hakim Khan Sur Award ( For National Integration by Maharana Mewar Foundation)

2002: Asha Bhosle Award: First Recipient

National Awards

1972: Parichay - Best Female Playback Singer

1975: Kora Kagaz - Best Female Playback Singer

1990: Lekin - Best Female Playback Singer

Filmfare Awards

1958: Aaja Re Pardesi [MADHUMATI]

1962: Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil [BEES SAAL BAAD]

1965: Tumhi Mere Mandir Tumhi Meri Pooja [KHANDAAN]

1969: Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage [JEENE KI RAAH]

1993: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

1993: Filmfare felicitated by the Maharashtra Government

1994: Filmfare Special Award ( Didi Tera Devar Deewana -HAHK)

Maharashtra State Award

1966: Sadhi Mansa - Best Playback Singer.

1967: Jait Re Jait - Best Playback Singer.

Bengali Film Jouranlist's Association Award