Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates World's Biggest G20 Logo In Puri

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on the occasion of the G20 summit, created the logo of the G20 group at the sea beach in Puri city of Odisha on Friday. The G20 logo created by Padma Shri recipient Sudarsan Pattnaik with his deft hands is the largest in the world.

International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has drawn the G20 logo in order to welcome the foreign dignitaries and world leaders.The logo created by Sudarsan Pattnaik is 150-foot-long and 50-foot-wide, the largest in the world. Pattnaik was helped by his students in achieving the historic feat. "The G20 Summit will start in Delhi, for this, we have made the world's largest sand G20 logo on Puri Beach, whose size is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide,” said Pattnaik regarding his art in a post on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

Welcome to all delegates for #G20Summit2023 at #Delhi . We have created world’s Largest #G20 logo on Sand ,150ft long 50ft wide at #Puri sea beach in Odisha.@g20org pic.twitter.com/vAE8R3P0CK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 9, 2023

Earlier, Pattnaik had crafted the sand art depicting US President Joe Biden. He had used over 2000 diyas (lamps) for the art which was around 6 feet high. The art showed US President Biden smiling with the American flag etched to his back. Pattnaik had said that he has drawn the art to welcome the US President to Bharat. About five tonnes of sand was used in the sculpture and students of Pattnaik's Sand Art Institute joined hands to complete it, said the artiste. "It was our culture to welcome guests with diya arti. So I have created this sculpture by using diyas to welcome the US president,” he said.

#WelcomeToBharat

The US President @JoeBiden for #G20Summit .My SandArt with Installation of 2000 diya at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/rvCFgo064X — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 7, 2023

A Padma awardee, Sudarsan Patnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the globe and has won many prizes for the country. Further, with the recent G20 logo, Pattnaik now holds the record for carving out biggest G20 logo in sand.

The G20 summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9-10 (Saturday and Sunday) as India holds the presidency of the G20 group. The theme adopted by India for its presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future. The world leaders and delegates have been arriving in the national capital since Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the world leaders at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, and extended condolences towards the victims of the Morocco earthquake. In the introductory session by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Membership was granted to the African Union.

(With inputs from agencies)