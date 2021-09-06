Artists In Jodhpur Paint Murals To Highlight Cultural & Historical Heritage Of Rajasthan

Artists in Jodhpur made several wall paintings to highlight the rich cultural and historical heritage of Rajasthan. Ward 30 Councillor, Dheeraj Chauhan told ANI that this is an initiative to showcase the uniqueness of the Rajasthani culture in the 'Blue City' of India. He said that there are two sorts of paintings done on the walls, one that depicts traditional Rajasthani customs and the other that adds a sense of creativity for the youth. He further added, “We have included selfie points that will attract tourists." Locals and artists shared their views on the mural paintings of Rajasthan.

During an interview, a painter Punranand Bhatt told ANI that using a blue backdrop, he has painted an antique Rajasthani traditional painting. He further said, “This work of art goes direct to Mehrangarh of Rajasthan. This is to preserve the tradition. We are getting a lot of appreciation from visitors and art admirers."

While expressing views on the murals, a local inhabitant, Aditi Bohra said that she feels very thrilled as the city is receiving ancient traditional art. She even stated that people are coming from long distances to witness the art.

Another instance of Mural paintings in India

While another mural-related incident has been resurfaced a few days ago when there are many eye-catching paintings adorning the exterior of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) campus in Hyderabad. JNAFAU graduates Durgam Akshay Kumar, Raghavendra, Venkatesh, and Last Year Painting students Preethi P and Sweeka R must be credited for their creative achievements. As per the News Minutes, the crew required eight days to complete roughly 50 motif murals. The crew is also planning to paint other murals on the exterior of Masab Tank's Polytechnic College. This initiative has been taken by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) under the Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation plan. This aims to decorate the city as well as increase roadside vegetation.

While describing the incident, the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner tweeted along with some pictures, “#TeamGHMC Development of footpath with MLAP greenary near Masab Tank flyover in Mehdipatnam circle JNFU students contributing to their college and the society by taking up artistic painting along Fine arts college wall @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS”

#TeamGHMC Development of footpath with MLAP greenary near Masab Tank flyover in Mehdipatnam circle JNFU students contributing to their college and the society by taking up artistic painting along Fine arts college wall@KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC@GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/vM6S923Idr — Zonal Commissioner Khairatabad, GHMC (@ZC_Khairatabad) August 27, 2021

More about Murals

Murals are paintings done mainly on walls. It provides a kind of important documentation of life from ancient times to the present. People have witnessed several murals all around the world that depicts invaluable knowledge of history. Murals retain huge significance for human civilization, as they illustrated life activities and commonly cultural faiths which were created during that time.