ARTO Baramulla Officer And Team Trapped By ACB; FIR Lodged Against Social Media Messiah

In a bizarre case, ARTO Baramulla who was very much active on social media by 'highlighting professional and honest practices of the department' was Monday trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for his alleged illegal and corrupt practices in the issuance of driving licenses and other documents. According to the details available, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) lodged an FIR against ARTO Baramulla Mubashir Jan Bhat and others for their alleged involvement in illegally issuing documents related to transport.

Dabangg officer under fire

The dabbang officer seen on social media highlighting the speedy work, issuance of an on-the-spot license, and other documents was giving a hard time to law enforcement agencies. Being a 'messiah' on social media platforms and clever use of social media saved his skin time and again.

A top official confirming the incident said that an FIR vide No. 03/2022-ACB Baramulla was registered against the ARTO Baramulla Mubashir Jan Bhat and also against motor vehicle inspectors including Suhail Zam Zam, Qadri and others.

The officer further said that investigation has been set into motion into this big scam and further details will be shared after the proper investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the ACB also raided the houses of all these involved officers and conducted searches.