Arumughaswamy Commisison Probing Jayalalithaa's Death Gets 9th Extension From TN Govt

The Tamil Nadu government extended the tenure of the Arumughaswamy Commission probing the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa by three months, making it the 9th such extension given.

The Arumughaswamy Commission, led by retired judge Arumughaswamy, was formed on September 25, 2017, following the demand for a probe into the late AIADMK supremo's death by the party cadre and has examined 154 witnesses till date, including ex-CM Jayalalithaa's former aide V Sasikala.

The Commission, which was granted a three-month extension on June 24, is yet to table its findings in the death of J Jayalalithaa. Further, the Commission also faces a legal hurdle at the Supreme Court after Apollo Hospitals filed a plea to stop the proceedings of the Arumughaswamy Commission, citing that the latter was allegedly working in a biased manner. In response to this, the Commission asked the TN government to file a petition revoking the stay, however, the matter is still pending in the SC.

With the SC yet to deliver its verdict in the matter, the Arumughaswamy commission has received yet another extension from the Tamil Nadu government. Earlier this week, DMK leader MK Stalin hit out at the ruling AIADMK government's efforts to investigate Jayalalithaa's death and called the appointment of the Arumughaswamy Commission an 'eyewash'.

MK Stalin hits out at AIADMK government

Alleging hand of Dy. CM OPS and Health Minister Vijayabaskar of knowing the truth behind Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, MK Stalin said:

" It has been three years since the Arumughaswamy commission was set up. Infact, the commission was the condition/reason OPS stated he returned back to the AIADMK after he split from the AIADMK. They had set up the commission with the timeline set as 3 months to find out the cause behind the former CM's death. But it has been three years. Several times the commission has given summons to them (AIADMK) an till now, no action has been taken. In the summons called, Neither OPS nor Vijayabaskar has appeared before the commission. Pannerselvam blames Vijaybaskar, and Vijaybaskar says it's OPS. If we look at all they're saying, it looks like both of them have a hand behind this."

"If not for Jayalalithaa, there would neither have been an EPS or OPS nor would they have reached where they are today. They have no loyalty or gratefulness towards Jayalalithaa who was the reason behind them reach such a stature. If they don't have loyalty towards the person who was behind their rise to power, their leader, how do you think EPS and OPS will be loyal towards people of Tamil Nadu?," he stated adding that AIADMK had failed the people of Tamil Nadu miserably.

