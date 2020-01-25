Padma Awards: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes Honoured Posthumously

The Government of India released its list of those who will be receiving the Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Among the noted personalities to receive the awards are BJP stalwarts like late Arun Jaitley (former Finance Minister), late Sushma Swaraj (former foreign minister) and late Manohar Parrikar (former Defence minister and Goa CM). Veteran socialist leader George Fernandes, who passed away last year, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra and sportspersons PV Sindhu and MC Mary Kom have also made to the list. The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of a high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Vibhushan awardees

George Fernandes (Posthumous) for Public Affairs Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) for Public Affairs Former Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth for Public Affairs Olympic boxer and Rajya Sabha MP MC Mary Kom for sports Hindustani classical singer Chhannulal Mishra for Art Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) for Public Affairs Former Pejavara Udupi Matha seer Vishvesha Teertha (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan awardees

Spiritual guru from Kerala M Mumtaz Ali Former Bangladesh envoy to India Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) for Public Affairs Former deputy CM of J&K and PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig for Public Affairs Hindustani classical vocalist Ajoy Chakravorty for Art Author Manoj Das for Literature and Education Well known Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi Krishnammal Jagannathan for Social Work from Tamil Nadu Ex-Nagaland CM SC Jamir for Public Affairs Green activist from Uttarakhand, Anil Prakash Joshi for Social Work Women's health pioneer from Ladakh, Tsering Landol for Medicine Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra 'Father of modern Indian legal education' Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous) for Public Affairs Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous) for Public Affairs US-based educationist Prof. Jagdish Sheth for Literature and Education World Champion shuttler PV Sindhu for Sports TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan for Trade and Industry

Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity. https://t.co/POdpBsPtq4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2020

Padma Shri to be awarded to 118

Padma Shri has been awarded to 118 people. Among them are Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and singer, musician, music composer Adnan Sami. British Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, a staunch India supporter who regularly backs India on political platforms in the UK on issues like Kashmir and fight against terrorism, has been awarded Padma Shri too.

