Arunachal CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Modi's Mother

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, and termed her as an ‘icon of simplicity’.

Modi's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In her quiet certitude, Maa Hiraben displayed exemplary grace. An icon of simplicity, Maa lived an endearing life and was always generous in her blessings, Khandu tweeted.

"As she leaves for her heavenly abode, I pray to Lord Buddha for peace to her soul,” the chief minister said.

