Arunachal CM Hails Army For Bravely Tackling China In Tawang; Praises PM Modi Govt

After Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off in Tawang on December 9, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to our bravehearts for protecting the country by pushing back the Chinese side in the stand-off, and hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for developing the region.

While speaking to the media, the Arunachal Pradesh CM said, "On behalf of the people of my state, I thank our army for safeguarding the country...Relations between India and China should progress. Under PM Modi, diplomatic talks with China are open. Our region has developed under Modi govt, Yangtze has good connectivity now."

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has now accessed an undated video, where the brave Indian army officers can be seen forcing the Chinese troops to retreat at the LAC.

In the almost three-minute video, our bravehearts were seen making a bold attempt to push back a large Chinese troop, and after successfully pushing them away, there were celebrations seen all around. Clearly, the Chinese forces transgressed and were forced to retreat after the Indian Army gave it back to the Chinese.

Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said that the Department of Defence is keeping a continuous watch on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border.

"Department of Defense continues to watch developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at India-China border. We have seen People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to amass forces & build military infrastructure along so-called LAC," Pentagon press secretary Ryder said in a statement.

India stunned China during the Tawang face-off

According to sources, the clash broke out between 2:45 and 3:15 am on December 9 and the Indian side managed to deploy reinforcement swiftly by 3:30 am. The Chinese troops tried to take advantage of the dense forest, heavy snowfall, and darkness of night during the change of Indian units deployed within the area. They were carrying taser guns along with wooden clubs, spikes, and monkey fists, sources reveal.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops didn't have any taser guns but were carrying other types of equipment that were more than the reinforcements of the PLA, and hence, they managed to push them back out of the Indian territory. Notably, a similar attempt was made by China in the same area in 2016 when more than 200+ PLA soldiers tried to advance but were pushed back by the Indian Army without any physical clashes.