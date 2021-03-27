Arunachal CM Khandu Embarks On 157-km Journey On Foot & Car, Reaches State's Remotest Area

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu became the first-ever Chief Minister to travel to Vijaynagar, a remote area of the State. Khandu took to his official social media handle to share glimpses and details of his rather rough journey to the region.

As per the information shared by him, he started his journey at 5 am on March 25 from Debian and reached Gandhigram for a night halt before covering the remaining journey to Vijaynagar the next day.

He travelled by car as much as he could, after which he walked on foot, as is quite evident from the pictures. Khandu was accompanied by UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and various other dignitaries in this journey.

After reaching his destination, he interacted with the locals and took stock of their problems.

No motorable roads in the region

There are no motorable roads to reach Vijaynagar, one can only reach by air which causes an immense problem to the people. CM Khandu, as per reports, took the journey to personally inspect the condition of the road and to ensure that the roads are made motorable.

(Credits-Twitter-@pemakhandubjp)